Teen charged with murder of 17-year-old killed at Atlanta swimming pool

Atlanta police have made an arrest in the death of a teenager gunned down at a city swimming pool.

It's been nearly eight months since 17-year-old Jakari "Bird" Dillard was shot and killed in July 2021 at the Anderson Park Recreation Center.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a verbal argument that turned violent.

Dillard's aunt, Chrissandra Thomas was at the pool with all the family. She and all of Jakari's siblings from ages 3 to 18 witnessed the deadly encounter.

"We all playing in the pool doing activities," the victim's aunt said. "The guy was talking crazy to my nephew. Then we just hear a gunshot. We thought they shot into the air. Then we saw him laying there. He had nothing to do with. It is senseless gun violence, point-blank period."

A boy shot and killed at an Atlanta pool, 17-year-old Jakari Dillard, was a rising senior at Life Christian Academy.

The shooting led Atlanta to close closed all city pools and add metal detectors at some locations.

Thursday night, Atlanta police confirmed that they arrested 18-year-old Fernando Felton and charged him with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and other charges.

A police fugitive unit and federal officers found and apprehended Felton in East Point, officials said.

Felton was being held at the Fulton County Jail. It wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could be reached for comment.

