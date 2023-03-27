Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:21 AM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Meriwether County
11
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:20 AM EDT until FRI 4:15 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Spalding County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 9:17 AM EDT until MON 3:30 PM EDT, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:42 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:20 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:30 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 12:15 PM EDT, Coweta County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:48 PM EDT until TUE 6:41 PM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
Tornado Watch
from MON 7:29 AM EDT until MON 11:00 AM EDT, Upson County, Lamar County
Flood Watch
until MON 6:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Wanted teen caught in his underwear after chase through Atlanta in stolen car, police say

Published 
Updated 10:02AM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - A police chase involving a reportedly stolen SUV ended with multiple vehicle crashes and a wanted teenager arrested in just his underwear, police say.

A viewer sent FOX 5 video of the aftermath of the crash, which involved officers from the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol troopers.

According to police, on Saturday at around 6 p.m., the Georgia State Patrol notified the APD of a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV that they were following on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Officers chased the vehicle onto Interstate 20 before the driver turned off the interstate onto McDaniel Street and then eventually onto Metropolitan Parkway.

In his attempt to get away, police say the driver ended up hitting a vehicle while trying to pass it and then sideswiped at least five other cars before coming to a stop.

After the crashes, the driver and female passenger tried to escape on foot. The 19-year-old suspect was found a short time later wandering around a neighborhood in his underwear.

Michael Antonio Smith (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Atlanta resident Michael Antonio Smith, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and is currently facing charges of theft by receiving, felony fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and obstruction.

Police say he was also wanted out of Chatham County.