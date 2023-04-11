Teen arrested, man wanted after shooting at LaGrange furniture store, police say

article

Officers have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in a shooting at a LaGrange furniture store Monday evening.

Officials with the LaGrange Police Department tell FOX 5 that at around 5:40 p.m. Monday, officers were called out to the Aaron's rent-to-own furniture store on the 200 block of Commerce Avenue.

At the scene, officers found two Aaron's employees, identified as Darius Bailey and Keith Williams, who had both been shot.

After treatment on the scene, both men were airlifted to other hospitals. Their conditions are not known at this time.

During their investigation and interviews, police say they identified the two suspect in the shooting as 20-year-old Taquavious Smith and 19-year-old Zaniyyah Muhammad. Investigators believe the shooting came from a dispute from a previous incident.

A short time after the shooting, officers arrested Muhammad at her home and charged her with two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say Smith is still wanted at this time and is considered to be armed.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department.