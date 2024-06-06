Man arrested after overnight deadly stabbing in Downtown Atlanta

article

One man is dead after a stabbing in Downtown Atlanta overnight.

Officials have confirmed that the violence happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Brotherton Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had been stabbed at least once. Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Atlanta police say the stabbing was caught on camera, and they have the alleged perpetrator in custody.

Investigators believe that the situation began when the victim and the other man got into an argument over money while in a van that was parked at a nearby gas station.

Police have not identified the suspect in the case but say he is a Black man in his mid-to-late 30s.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.