Teacher to receive first home under Marietta's Public Service Housing Program

Building is underway for Marietta's first house under the city's Public Service Housing Program. The city teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable housing for employees.

Methany Thornton hammered in the first name of what will soon be her new home.

"Hammering in that first nail, it was unreal I was shaking that whole time," said Methany.

Methany Thornton is a social emotional learning teacher at Marietta Middle School. She currently rents a home 35 minutes away with her husband, daughter and two young grandsons.

"I'm the only one that works in my family of five, my husband is disabled," said Methany.

Methany says they were quickly outgrowing their home and were struggling to find a larger place that they could afford. When Marietta announced the Public Service Affordable Housing Program for city employees, she knew she had to apply.

"I've been praying, and I was like this just sounds like it's for my family, and I'm going to trust God, and I'm going to apply," said Methany.

Marietta donated six lots of land plus $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act for the homes. Construction on this first house on Griggs Street started this month.

Recipients like Methany must meet all of Habitat's financial criteria and are obligated to help with the build.

"My husband used to build before he had a stroke and became disabled, he's been getting to help, and he's in his element," said Methany.

Many of Methany's co-workers are also helping out with her new home.

"Everyone was so kind like they wanted to be here, and it was such a blessing," said Methany.

Three homes will be built this year and three more in 2024.