Teacher hospitalized after brutal attack by Rockdale County student caught on viral video

Video of a student attacking a teacher inside a Heritage High School classroom on January 25th is now under review by Rockdale County Public School officials and authorities with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The video, which has since been shared thousands of times on social media, shows chaos erupting in the hallway after an argument between the student and teacher seen here escalates as that student appears to slam the classroom door on the teacher and then begins to throw punches.

The teacher had to be hospitalized after suffering a broken leg in the attack. A GoFundMe account set up on her behalf states she will have to undergo rehabilitation for her injuries.

"Students are out of control…there is no excuse for the violence…there is no excuse for children who are coming into our school daily and wreaking havoc so other students cannot learn," longtime educator Verdaillia Turner said.

Turner is the president of the Georgia Federation of Teachers. She said she was angered by what she saw in that video when she first watched it Monday and that incidents like it are directly correlated to the nationwide teacher shortage.

"When we search the web and just google student assaults on teachers, we’ll see numerous assaults across the country and this is driving teachers out of the classroom," she said. "The number one problem in the classroom to attracting and retaining teachers happens to be the environment and right under that—when we talk about environment—discipline problems."

She believes both the student and parents should be held accountable.

"We are in a state of emergency…in this country, in this city, in this state we are in a state of emergency…and right now we need zero tolerance."

A spokesperson for Rockdale County Public Schools issued a statement that reads in-part: "RCPS does not tolerate student violence towards any staff members. Students who harm other students or staff will be disciplined according to our Student Discipline Code of Conduct and will be appropriately charged by law enforcement."

It is unclear what disciplinary action that student is facing from the school. Authorities with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is active and ongoing when asked about the potential for criminal charges at this time.