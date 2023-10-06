Teacher at Christian school in Milton arrested for touching 12-year-old girl, fired by school

article

A private school teacher at King's Ridge Christian School in Milton has been arrested and fired, according to the school.

According to documents from the Magistrate Court of Cherokee County, 43-year-old Kyle Randall George of Canton is facing charges because he allegedly touched a 12-year-old girl's buttocks on Aug. 26 at a store at 2200 Holly Springs Parkway, which is the address for a shopping center in Canton. The address returns to a Walmart Supercenter.

He was arrested Sept. 25.

The school provided a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta saying:

"Upon learning of Kyle George’s arrest, we immediately placed him on administrative leave and have since terminated his employment with King’s Ridge Christian School. We have confirmed with the Holly Springs Police Department that no King’s Ridge Christian School families or students were involved, and the alleged incident did not take place on school property. We will continue to assist the authorities with anything they might need to conduct their investigation. This situation is heartbreaking, and we are praying for everyone involved."

George was granted bond. George was also ordered to stay away from Walmart and to stay at least 1,000 feet away from any school.