Excitement builds for Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, and Hawks in Atlanta

Excitement doesn't describe the mood of Downtown Atlanta as local businesses and MARTA prepare for Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Hawks fans to flood the area starting Thursday night.

A last-minute three-point shot by Hawks superstar Trae Young helped the team clinch a 119-117 win over the Boston Celtics, bringing a pivotal Game 6 back to Atlanta's State Farm Arena.

That pushed the second performance of Janet Jackson's Together Again tour to Friday - meaning that the popular "Rhythm Nation" star will be playing the same night as Taylor Swift begins her three nights of Eras Tour shows at Mercedez-Benz Stadium.

MARTA PLANS TO ADD TRAINS, OFFICERS TO ACCOMMODATE JACKSON, SWIFT FANS THIS WEEKEND

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Phoenix Suns during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 09, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Expand

In just four nights, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head to Downtown Atlanta - an estimated 180,000 in just Taylor Swift fans alone. Officials say most parking in the area is already sold out.

The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for both Janet Jackson and Game 6. The official start will be at 7:45 p.m., according to arena officials. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. for eager Swifties.

All the energy has businesses getting ready for what could be the unofficial kickoff of the busy summer concert and convention season.

President and CEO of the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau William Pate says this will do wonders for the small and large businesses nearby.

"A lot of folks will come down early. That’s great for restaurants. Folks will bring the families down and that will be good for places like the College Football Hall of Fame, World of Coke, Aquarium and the Center for Civil and Human Rights," Pate said.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at NRG Stadium on April 21, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Lezonn Miller, a manager at the nearby Hudson Grill, said he's "very optimistic" about the surge of potential customers.

"It should be really great," he said.

Atlanta City Council District One representative Jason Winston says events like this boost morale across the metro.

"It makes a lot of economic opportunities for our small and medium-sized business owners. Not just for our mega venues. You have people staying in town and eating and shopping," Winston said. "We hope that people come in and enjoy the best of what the businesses have to offer. See that the best of Atlanta and the people that make up our great city."

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they will be beefing up patrols in the area to make sure everyone in the crowd is safe. They recommend you take public transportation or a ride-sharing service to get into the area, but if you do choose to park, be careful not to leave any valuables in your car.

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on April 14, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson)

MARTA is planning to add trains to accommodate the concert crowds and will be deploying Load and Go teams on rail stations to help load and unload trains quickly. The transit authority suggests riders download the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app and pay with their phone to avoid lines at machines at stations. Click here to download the app.

If you don't have tickets for the shows, representatives from both State Farm Arena and Mercedes-Benz Stadium say you should try to stay away from the stadiums as show time gets closer.