Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old McDonough boy

article

Police in McDonough need your help finding a "critical missing" 12-year-old boy last seen on Monday.

Officials say 12-year-old Tareque Parham's last known location was at his home in McDonough, Georgia.

According to investigators, Parham was seen wearing a gold uniform shirt and black pants.

Police shared a photo of Parham, saying it was the most recent picture of the missing boy.

If you have any information about where Tareque Parham could be, call detectives with McDonough Police Department at 470-878-1092.