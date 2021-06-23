Police investigating multiple hit-and-runs on Clayton County road

Clayton County police want to know what led to two hit and runs on the same road on the same day.

Officials tell FOX 5 the first incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Tara Boulevard and Mount Zion Road.

Police say the victim, who did not have identification on his person, was found with serious injuries in the northbound roadway in front of a Starbucks.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for further medical evaluation. His condition is not known at this time.

Just seven miles away and a few hours later, officers responded to the intersection of Tara Boulevard at Iron Gate Boulevard at 6:15 a.m.

According to police, officers who were sent to the scene found the body of 43-year-old Kenyell Price lying on the road's shoulder.

Investigators believe Price was killed by a hit-and-run driver.

"They could have stopped and called 911 to report it. Maybe it would have helped save him," the victim's stepmother Angie Price said.

Police say there were no witnesses to either of the hit and runs.

If you have any information that could help find anyone involved in either incident, please call the Clayton County Police Department.

