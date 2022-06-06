Jonesboro woman missing since September, police say

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 34-year-old Jonesboro woman who has been missing for more than eight months.

Takka Felicia Chapman has not been seen since September of last year, the Clayton County Police Department said. Her family reported her missing from her Arrowhead Blvd. home almost two weeks ago, according to police.

Chapman is described by police as being 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 105 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said her family is concerned for her safety and want to make sure she is okay.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3648.