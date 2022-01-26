Taking the plunge in the Georgia Aquarium shark cage

Ask the Georgia Aquarium team about sharks, and you’ll get a quick piece of advice: "Forget what you’ve seen in the movies!" Experts at the Atlanta facility say sharks are worthy of a closer look, which is why they created an immersive experience that puts visitors face-to-fin with the great predators of the deep.

We recently got the amazing opportunity to slip into a wetsuit and take the plunge with the Georgia Aquarium Shark Cage Dive experience. The Aquarium’s SHARKS! Predators of the Deep gallery first opened in October 2020 (watch our coverage of that here), showcasing the facility’s amazing collection of sharks including great hammerheads, sand tigers, and silvertips.

Staffers say their goal for the gallery has always been to turn "fear into fascination" — and to bust the myths that surround sharks due mainly to their sinister portrayal in big-budget movies.

Of course, looking at the sharks through glass is one way to learn about them — but another is to get in the water with them and really study their movements up close. And that’s where the Shark Cage Dive comes in; the experience allows visitors the chance to put on a wetsuit and full-face mask and be submerged in an actual cage, which moves through the habitat on an overhead track.

The experience lasts about two-and-a-half hours total (including both dry land and underwater time) and is open to those ages 12 and older, and while guests don’t need to be scuba-certified to participate, staffers say it’s a good idea to be comfortable in the water before taking the plunge.

Of course, we’re always up for a new experience — especially when it involves a trip to Georgia Aquarium. Click the video player in this article for a look at our dive in the shark cage — and click here for more information on the experience.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE