Taking 'flight' at West Midtown’s newest social club

We’re halfway through the work week, which means you’re probably already thinking about your weekend plans. Well, how about spending a few hours in an Oche, hanging out with your friends and competing to see who’s got the best aim?

(Don’t worry…we’ll explain what an "Oche" is in a minute…)

Atlanta’s West Midtown just got even busier thanks to the addition of Flight Club, the United Kingdom-based social club specializing in a high-tech version of darts (hence the "flight"), shareable plates of food, and craft cocktails. When it opened a week ago, Atlanta became Flight Club’s fifth location in the United States, following Chicago, Boston, Houston and Las Vegas — and founders say Atlanta’s booming social scene is a perfect match for its brand of so-called "ridiculous joy."

So, let’s talk about the darts! As we learned on Good Day Atlanta, the Flight Club team says its trademarked Social Darts utilizes unique technology which automatically scores during games and also allows for networking capabilities to create massive groups of competitors. Here in Atlanta, Flight Club is home to a dozen Oches (which are the actual dart-playing stations), and each can fit up to 12 players at a time. But, again, Oches may be networked together for larger competitions. Regular games of Social Darts cost $12 per person and include 90 minutes of playing time.

So, who’s ready for a friendly little competition? Flight Club is located inside the Star Metals complex, at 1055 Howell Mill Road, Suite 140, in Atlanta. For more information on visiting and to check out the full menu of food and drinks, click here.