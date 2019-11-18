Taco Bell releases Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque for Thanksgiving made from pureed tacos

article

Taco Bell has a new dish for you! A Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque... sound strange? Wait until you hear the recipe!

For years Thanksgiving has been about the turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing, but this year Taco Bell is introducing a new dish for Thanksgiving.

A non-traditional one.

It released a recipe on its blog for 'Rolled Chicken Tacos Bisque.'

The first steps call for getting Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Party Pack which includes six rolled tacos and six crunchy tacos. The dairy-rich and creamy soup is made by blending its deep-fried chicken tacos with a series of other, more traditional recipe ingredients like garlic, onions and chicken broth.

You stick it all in a blender and serve it as a bisque.

How does this sound as a new Thanksgiving favorite?

Taco Bell's Rolled Chicken Tacos Party Packs are available for $10.99 at participating locations.

For a limited time, the brand, which has teamed up with Grubhub, will also be offering free delivery on orders of $12 or more starting Nov. 21.