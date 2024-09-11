Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performing in Georgia at 9/11 ceremony

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square are performing Wednesday at the Georgia State Capitol as part of the state's 9/11 commemoration.

The choir was invited by Gov. Kemp and first lady, Marty Kemp.

Georgia honored the choir earlier this year through a resolution highlighting the 95-year run of its weekly televised and streamed program, "Music and the Spoken Word." The state also recognized the ongoing collaboration between the choir, Morehouse College's Glee Club and Spelman College's Glee Club.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at State Farm Arena. The concert is free to the public, but tickets are required.

The performance by the choir will take place at 11 a.m. Check back here at that time for a livestream.