2 shot at Gwinnett County apartment, police say

Police in Gwinnett County are investigating after two people were shot at an apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Reflections on Sweetwater Apartments located at 3405 Sweetwater Road. The Gwinnett County Police Department said two people were shot at the location, but could not release any further details.

The names, ages, and conditions of those who were shot were not released.

Information on a possible shooter was not available.

The police department’s crime scene unit was trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

