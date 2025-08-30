Swatting call at University of West Georgia; Third hoax at Georgia school on Friday

The Brief Officials said they issued an alert just before 10 p.m. after calls about a man with a gun outside the Ingram Library on the Carrollton campus. An all-clear was issued around 10:30 p.m. The incident shares similarities with false reports earlier Friday at the University of Georgia in Athens and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta.





The University of West Georgia said it received a swatting call Friday night about an active shooter — the third such hoax reported at a Georgia college the same day.

UWG shooting hoax

What we know:

Officials said they issued an alert just before 10 p.m. after calls about a man with a gun outside the Ingram Library on the Carrollton campus. University police responded and determined the reports were unfounded. An all-clear was issued around 10:30 p.m.

Shooting hoaxes at multiple Georgia universities

Dig deeper:

The incident shares similarities with false reports earlier Friday at the University of Georgia in Athens and Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, according to officials.

Investigations at all three schools are underway to determine who made the false calls.

FBI investigating shooting hoaxes

Big picture view:

FBI Atlanta announced earlier this week that it has joined the investigation into a rash of hoax active-shooter calls targeting colleges across the country.

Authorities said schools in the Macon area were forced into lockdown three times this week due to fake threats. Many of the cases involved multiple calls about an active shooter, and at least four included the sound of gunfire in the background.

The FBI urged the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.