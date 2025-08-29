UGA Alert: Report of 'armed shooter' appears to be a hoax

article

A heavy police presence descended on the University of Georgia’s Athens campus Friday night after a report of an armed shooter near the main library. But within the hour, officials said evidence suggests the incident was a hoax.

What we know:

UGA Police said the call came in around 8:45 p.m. to their communications center. Officers immediately responded, searched the library and surrounding area, and found no signs of a shooter.

In a 9:34 p.m. update, police said a preliminary investigation "suggests the event was a hoax," though officers remained on scene to investigate and collect evidence.

Students and community members were initially alerted by an emergency message at 8:51 p.m. that urged people to avoid the library and not call emergency lines for information.

What they're saying:

"Officers quickly responded and searched the area. A preliminary investigation suggests the event was a hoax, but officers remain in the vicinity to investigate and collect information," the department said in a statement.

The main library is located on South Jackson Street in the heart of campus.

Police are still asking students and staff to stay away from the area while the investigation continues. Updates will be posted at emergency.uga.edu.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department confirmed that they were called in to assist UGAPD in its investigation of an "active shooter" on campus. ACCPD said that there does not appear to be any evidence of a shooterm but they are working "diligently" with UGAPD and other agencies to ensure the safety of students and the community.

FBI Atlanta told FOX 5 Atlanta that they reached out to UGA, but were told that their assistance was not required at this time.

This is a developing story.

Big picture view:

FBI Atlanta announced earlier this week that it is joining an investigation into a rash of hoax active shooter calls targeting colleges across the country.

According to authorities, schools in the Macon area were forced to go on lockdown three times this week due to fake threats.

On Monday alone, law enforcement responded to calls claiming active shooters at Arkansas, Northern Arizona University, Iowa State, Kansas State, the University of Colorado-Boulder and the University of New Hampshire. More calls were made Tuesday at the University of Kentucky and West Virginia University.

In Georgia, Central Georgia Technical College and Rutland High School were advised to shelter in place following active shooter reports. Both of those cases were later found to be hoaxes.

On Wednesday, Mercer College's Macon campus became one of the latest victims of the false reports, sending out a shelter in place alert before police determined that there was no active threat on campus. Bibb County deputies say it is possible all the recent incidents are related.

Authorities say most of the cases involved multiple calls about an active shooter or shooting, and at least four included the sound of gunshots in the background.

The agency is asking members of the public to immediately report anything suspicious to law enforcement.