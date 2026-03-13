YMCA Early Learning Academy in Paulding County closing this June

The Brief The YMCA Early Childhood Development Academy in Paulding County will officially close its doors this June. More than 150 children currently enrolled at the facility are now searching for new childcare and preschool options. YMCA leadership cited declining enrollment and fiscal responsibility as the primary reasons for the upcoming closure.



The YMCA of Metro Atlanta confirmed the YMCA Early Childhood Development Academy in Paulding County is closing in June.

YMCA announces closure

What we know:

The facility currently serves more than 150 children, leaving parents like Savannah Boyd and Vanessa Gillam struggling to find comparable care before the summer. Boyd, who has sent her four children to the center over the last seven years, expressed deep concern that local preschools will not have the capacity to absorb the displaced students, potentially causing them to fall behind before kindergarten.

A spokesperson for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta stated the decision was based on declining enrollment. The organization noted that the move is necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of the nonprofit. Officials stated they are providing families with referrals to other licensed providers and are working with current staff members to find new opportunities within the YMCA system.

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear exactly how many staff members are affected by the closure or how many have successfully secured new positions within the organization. While the YMCA mentioned referrals, the specific number of available openings at nearby childcare facilities in Paulding County remains unknown.

Heartbroken parents

What they're saying:

The closure is hitting local families hard, with many praising the staff for their emotional investment in the children.

"I feel like they're safe," said Savannah Boyd. "I know that the people in there are invested in doing their job and not only doing their job, but they love them."

Vanessa Gillam described the environment as a uniquely welcoming space for her daughter. "I was heartbroken, in tears. I’ve already been to two daycares in the area—I won't say names—but she wasn't happy there," Gillam said. "As soon as I go through the door it’s nothing but good vibes, good energy, very welcoming. Always good morning, goodbye, do you need anything from us, how are you doing?"

Regarding the impact on the community and staff, one parent added, "Really think about the students and not only the students but also the teachers, the people who have been there day in and day out. You know, you can’t really replace them."

YMCA cites sustainability

The backstory:

The decision to shutter the academy was framed by the organization as a difficult but necessary financial move. In a provided statement, a spokesperson for the YMCA of Metro Atlanta explained the reasoning:

"This decision, while challenging, reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility as a non-profit organization and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. Throughout this transition, we remain dedicated to providing the same high level of care and support to families and staff, including offering referrals to other licensed providers."