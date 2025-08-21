Lockdown at University of Tennessee at Chattanooga lifted, no threat found

article

The Brief The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was placed under a lockdown while authorities investigate reports of an active shooter on Thursday afternoon. A lockdown of all the City of Chattanooga government buildings has also been lifted. Authorities say they have not found any victims and did not identify any threat.



The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was placed under a lockdown while authorities investigated reports of an active shooter on campus.

University officials say an investigation into the reports found no evidence of a threat.

What we know:

The university sent an alert out to students shortly after 1 p.m. saying that there was a possible active shooter in the University Center or library.

"Run. Hide. Fight," the message partially read.

The Chattanooga Police Department wrote on Facebook that they were working with university police to confirm reports of shots fired.

Officials say they have not found any victims on campus.

All City of Chattanooga government buildings were placed on lockdown. That lockdown has since been lifted.

At 1:40 p.m., the university said that "no threat has been identified" as law enforcement continued their search of the campus.

All classes and activities at the college have been canceled until 8 a.m. on Friday. All students and non-essential staff have been allowed to leave campus for the day.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared any details about what led up to the police response.

