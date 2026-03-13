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Police investigate shooting at Mableton Texaco on Mableton Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 13, 2026 5:40pm EDT
Mableton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at the Texaco on Mableton Parkway near South Gordon Road on March 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at a Mableton Texaco.
    • The unidentified shooter fled the scene before Cobb County officers arrived and remains at large.
    • Motive and suspect details are currently unknown as investigators review potential surveillance footage from the area.

MABELTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Mableton gas station on Friday afternoon. 

What we know:

The incident occurred at 12:39 p.m. at the Texaco located at 6430 Mableton Parkway, near South Gordon Road SW.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responding to a report of shots fired arrived to find a man wounded by gunfire.

Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The shooter fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.

Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at the Texaco on Mableton Parkway near South Gordon Road on March 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting. 

It remains unclear if the shooter and the victim were known to each other or if the gunfire originated from a vehicle or on foot. 

Investigators have not confirmed whether any surveillance footage from the Texaco or surrounding businesses captured the incident.

The Source: The details in this article come from the Cobb County Police Department.

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