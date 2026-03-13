Police investigate shooting at Mableton Texaco on Mableton Parkway
MABELTON, Ga. - One person was injured in a shooting at a Mableton gas station on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
The incident occurred at 12:39 p.m. at the Texaco located at 6430 Mableton Parkway, near South Gordon Road SW.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responding to a report of shots fired arrived to find a man wounded by gunfire.
Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooter fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.
Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at the Texaco on Mableton Parkway near South Gordon Road on March 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.
It remains unclear if the shooter and the victim were known to each other or if the gunfire originated from a vehicle or on foot.
Investigators have not confirmed whether any surveillance footage from the Texaco or surrounding businesses captured the incident.
The Source: The details in this article come from the Cobb County Police Department.