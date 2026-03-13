Police investigate shooting at Mableton Texaco on Mableton Parkway

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The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at a Mableton Texaco. The unidentified shooter fled the scene before Cobb County officers arrived and remains at large. Motive and suspect details are currently unknown as investigators review potential surveillance footage from the area.



One person was injured in a shooting at a Mableton gas station on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident occurred at 12:39 p.m. at the Texaco located at 6430 Mableton Parkway, near South Gordon Road SW.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers responding to a report of shots fired arrived to find a man wounded by gunfire.

Medics transported him to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter fled the area before officers arrived on the scene.

Cobb County Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a Friday afternoon shooting at the Texaco on Mableton Parkway near South Gordon Road on March 13, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

It remains unclear if the shooter and the victim were known to each other or if the gunfire originated from a vehicle or on foot.

Investigators have not confirmed whether any surveillance footage from the Texaco or surrounding businesses captured the incident.