Man wanted for domestic violence surrenders in Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County Police Department's SWAT team responded to a situation involving an individual with active domestic violence warrants on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 600 block of Ashland Park Way SE near Springlake Road in Lawrenceville.

A spokesperson for the department initially told FOX 5 Atlanta that another person was inside a residence on Ashland Park with the suspect and they were trying to determine if that person was being held against their will.

A short time later, police told FOX 5 that the suspect had exited the home and turned himself in.

No one was injured during the incident. Police have not identified the person involved.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.