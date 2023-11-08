Expand / Collapse search

SWAT team in Marietta arrests suspect wanted in Tennessee

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Marietta
The SWAT team was called by an outside agency to check out a home on Charlton Trace off of Chestnut Hill Road. (Supplied)

MARIETTA, Ga. - A Marietta neighborhood has reopened after a tense situation led to an arrest Wednesday night.

After about an hour, the team was able to make an arrest. A man investigators say has been wanted in Bedford, Tennessee for aggravated assault with a weapon was pinged in the area.

The suspect is expected to be extradited back to Tennessee to face that charge.