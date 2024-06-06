SWAT team executes search warrant at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

Image 1 of 13 ▼ The Atlanta Police Department’s SWAT team was deployed to an apartment complex along Delowe Driver at Alison Court on June 6, 2024. (FOX 5)

The search for a wanted man brought police and SWAT team members to an apartment in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon.

Crime scene tape surrounded the portion of the Vesta Apartments at Adams Park located along Delowe Drive at Alison Court SW as SWAT team officers were seen in the area.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the SWAT team was deployed to execute a search warrant on the area based an a tip about a person wanted by MARTA police.

Authorities say the person in question was not found.

That person's name and charges have not been released.