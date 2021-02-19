Expand / Collapse search

SWAT team arrests 1 after standoff at Johns Creek steakhouse

By and FOX 5 Digital Team
Johns Creek
SWAT team surrounds Johns Creek restaurant

Police say they were called to the steakhouse after an alarm was tripped and caught at least one suspect in the act.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - North Metro SWAT teams tried to lure a break-in suspect out of a restaurant Friday morning, launching an hours-long stand-off.

Johns Creek police was first called to Longhorn Steakhouse, near Medlock Bridge Rd and Abbotts Bridge Rd, after the restaurant’s alarm system was activated shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted an individual beginning to exit Longhorn Steakhouse, but that person retreated inside, according to authorities.

Negotiators pleaded with the break-in suspect to exit. FOX 5 heard messages such as, "Suspect inside Longhorn, you’re under arrest, come out."

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers and a K9 entered the restaurant, searching for the suspect. FOX 5 cameras were rolling when authorities found a man hiding on the roof of the restaurant.

They wrapped him in an emergency blanket and escorted the suspect down a ladder around 5:45 a.m., taking the suspect into custody.

Police believe he could be connected to a string of other burglaries in nearby jurisdictions.

A combination of Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs authorities surveyed the building and found no one else inside.

