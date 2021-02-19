SWAT team arrests 1 after standoff at Johns Creek steakhouse

North Metro SWAT teams tried to lure a break-in suspect out of a restaurant Friday morning, launching an hours-long stand-off.

Johns Creek police was first called to Longhorn Steakhouse, near Medlock Bridge Rd and Abbotts Bridge Rd, after the restaurant’s alarm system was activated shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spotted an individual beginning to exit Longhorn Steakhouse, but that person retreated inside, according to authorities.

Negotiators pleaded with the break-in suspect to exit. FOX 5 heard messages such as, "Suspect inside Longhorn, you’re under arrest, come out."

Shortly before 5 a.m., officers and a K9 entered the restaurant, searching for the suspect. FOX 5 cameras were rolling when authorities found a man hiding on the roof of the restaurant.

They wrapped him in an emergency blanket and escorted the suspect down a ladder around 5:45 a.m., taking the suspect into custody.

Police believe he could be connected to a string of other burglaries in nearby jurisdictions.

A combination of Johns Creek, Dunwoody, Brookhaven and Sandy Springs authorities surveyed the building and found no one else inside.

