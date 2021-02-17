Sandy Springs police searching for serial restaurant burglary suspect
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Sandy Springs police are asking for your help finding a suspected serial burglar.
Police say the security cameras caught the man burglarizing several restaurants on Saturday morning just after 1 a.m.
According to detectives, the burglar smashed the front door to the business and, once inside, stole money from the restaurant.
If you have any information that identifies the suspect, please call Detective Burson at 770-551-2570.
