SWAT team apprehends suspect barricaded in Gwinnett home

Police in Gwinnett County arrested a Gwinnett County resident after spending hours barricaded inside his home, officials said.

A Gwinnett County Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday morning.

SWAT responded and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police did not identify the suspect or what led to the confrontation.

SKYFOX chopper captured footage of police responding to a residence at Caboose Court in Lawrenceville.

