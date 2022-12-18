Tree in Atlanta represents child victims of gun violence

article

Christmas is typically a happy time of year. But for some families in metro Atlanta, it’s only a reminder of the loss they’ve experienced as their children were taken by gun violence.

A tree at the corner of Peter Street and McDaniel Street represents the grief those families are dealing with during this time.

Community Activist Georgetta Morton says she has been putting the tree up since 2020. The tradition has continued as she says the need to bring attention to gun violence has only increased.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The tree at the corner of Peter Street and McDaniel Street represents the grief some Atlanta families are dealing with during the holidays.Their children were taken from them by gun violence. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

"I just want to make sure we haven’t forgotten those families," Morton said, "and that they know someone still cares about their babies."