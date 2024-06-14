Heroic South Fulton police officer saves choking infant

A newborn is alive thanks to a quick-thinking South Fulton police officer. A mom took her baby, who was not breathing, to the police. But the officer knew just what to do, saving the baby’s life.

Lt. Craig Harper was wrapping up at work when he saw a car pull into the parking lot at his precinct. A frantic mom asked for help. "And we opened the door, and she’s like, ‘My baby’s not breathing,’" Harper said.

The frightening moments played out on Thursday afternoon at South Fulton police precinct on Cascade Rd.

"She just laid the baby in my arms, basically," Harper said. The baby was unconscious and limp. The 26-year veteran cradled the one-month-old in his arms, kept calm, and relied on his training. "Rolled the baby onto their stomach and started patting on the back," Harper said.

Cpl. William Thompson and other officers hurried to the fire department right next door to get help from Grady EMS. "My main concern was to get help as quickly as possible," Thompson said.

What seemed like an eternity rolled by. "That was somebody’s child, so you do everything you can to make sure the child was okay because you would want somebody to do the same for you," Harper said. "(I was) praying, please let this baby be okay."

EMS went to work. The baby boy came to. "The baby started to throw up. I heard that baby crying. I said, 'Woo, safe,’" Harper said.

When asked if he is a hero, Harper said, "No, I wouldn’t say so. It comes with the job."

The mom and baby are doing fine. Harper is thankful he was in the right place at the right time to help.