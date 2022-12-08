Elderly woman kidnapped during car theft at Clayton County food mart found, family says

The family of an 86-year-old woman, who was abducted when her car was stolen outside a food mart in Jonesboro Thursday afternoon has been found.

Police in Clayton County were searching for Shirley Jenkins McCurry. She was last seen in a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag CTW6796 outside a local food mart.

Investigators say the SUV was taken from the 7800 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro.

Shirley Jenkins McCurry, left, was inside a gray 2016 Nissan Rogue that police say was taken by a man, right, from a Jonesboro parking lot on Dec. 8, 2022. (Clayton County Police Department)

McCurry has been diagnosed with dementia, police say.

Investigators released a photo of McCurry and the man believed to be the suspect in the case.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Clayton County police say officers are searching for this man who took a car with an elderly woman inside from a location along North Main Street in Jonesboro on Dec. 8, 2022. (Clayton County Police Department)

It's unclear at this time whether the vehicle was recovered.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.