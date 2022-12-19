SUV rolls in multi-car crash, temporarily shutting down I-985

Interstate 985 in Gwinnett County shut down on Monday after an SUV rolled over in a multi-car crash.

Lanes re-opened and Georgia State Patrol did not describe injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. near Buford Drive.

A Honda Crosstour was speeding, investigators said, on I-985 South and crashed into the back of the SUV. That caused the SUV to overturn adan hit a third car before the SUV landed on the west shoulder.

Interstate 985 South was shut down periodically.