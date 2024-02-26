Man hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County condo complex

article

A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning at a DeKalb County condominium complex.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Somerset Condominiums on the 5900 block of Sutcliff Square off of Hillandale Drive.

Officers say they arrived at the scene to find one man with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. Officials have not released the victim's identity, but say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and two other individuals.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.