'Suspicious package' near Johns Creek women's clinic was 'bag of baby supplies,' police say

Police in Johns Creek said a "suspicious package" at a women's health clinic, which prompted law enforcement to close down a road on Wednesday morning, turned out to be a" bag of baby supplies."

Police said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded out of an abundance of caution. The bag appeared to be left at the clinic and contained diapers. The call reached Johns Creek police at around 9:50 a.m.

Police said the incident happened at 2750 Old Alabama Road, the address of Women's Clinic of Atlanta. Police described the clinic as a "beacon of hope." The clinic's website says it provides sexual health services, including abortion screenings and post-abortion exams.

Police said there is no longer a threat in the area. The clinic parking lot was taped off when FOX 5 Atlanta arrived at the scene at around 11 a.m. Police were still blocking the road. The scene dispersed by about 12:15 p.m.

Police closed a road to investigate a "suspicious package" near a Johns Creek women's clinic. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

University of Georgia doctors designated the clinic as a "crisis pregnancy center" with an aim of discouraging women from having an abortion. The CPC Map project provides information about crisis pregnancy centers operating in the U.S.

Pro-choice protests erupted in Downtown Atlanta over the weekend following the Supreme Court of the United States’ decision to end constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years since Roe v. Wade.

Wednesday's incident in Johns Creek happened after several recent incidents of vandalism at pregnancy centers around the U.S. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray-painted with graffiti. A Christian pregnancy center in north-central Colorado is being investigated as a possible arson. In Tampe, vandals pained over a sign at Winter Haven pregnancy center.

Georgia could soon see an impact of the ruling. Abortion remains legal in Georgia, but the ruling could pave a legal path for Georgia's 2019 Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, colloquially known as the "heartbeat bill." Lower courts blocked the law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican, issued a statement Friday saying his office filed a notice with the 11th Circuit "requesting it reverse the District Court’s decision and allow Georgia’s Heartbeat Law to take effect."

