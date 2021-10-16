Suspicious package causes scare at Gwinnett courthouse

Some people evacuated the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday after a report employees' eyes were burning after opening a package.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services and Hazmat technicians found the package contained a dextrose-based substance considered to be non-hazardous and allowed people to re-enter the building.

The report came from the Clerk of Court's office and firefighters responded to the call at around 4:21 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office began evacuating the building.

Hazmat teams used two meters equipped with infrared and Raman technology to examine the package.

