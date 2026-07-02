Suspended Towns County sheriff arrested by GBI

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The Brief The GBI arrested suspended Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson on multiple felony charges. Investigators say the case involves a financial transaction uncovered during a county audit. The investigation remains ongoing and will be prosecuted by a special district attorney's office.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested suspended Towns County Sheriff Ken Henderson on multiple felony charges tied to an ongoing financial investigation.

What we know:

Henderson, 67, of Young Harris, was charged with theft by deception, false statements and writings, sale of real or personal property to a political subdivision by a local officer or employee, and three counts of violation of oath of office. He was booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

According to the GBI, the investigation began after the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office requested an independent review on May 28 following the discovery of a financial transaction during the Towns County annual audit. Investigators said they determined a check had been written to Henderson from one of the Towns County Sheriff's Office bank accounts.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered a new probe into the sheriff. At the time, it was made clear that the second misconduct investigation was unrelated to the criminal case already pending against the sheriff. The executive order, which was signed last Saturday, cited "allegations of misconduct."

RELATED STORY: New probe ordered into Towns County sheriff by Gov. Kemp

What's next:

The investigation remains active. Once it is complete, the case will be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office, which was appointed to review and prosecute the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland.

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