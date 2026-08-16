Heat advisory extended: Index values could top 110 degrees

The Brief A metro Atlanta heat advisory has been extended into Monday evening as dangerous heat pushes heat index values up to 110 degrees. Far north Georgia faces potential strong storms on Monday afternoon, bringing damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Isolated daily thunderstorms could bring locally heavy rainfall and provide brief, localized relief from the sweltering conditions.



Dangerous heat continues across metro Atlanta under an active heat advisory as temperatures climb into the upper 90s.

Heat advisory extended into Monday

What we know:

A heat advisory remains in effect through Monday evening across metro Atlanta.

Dangerous, oppressive heat continues to pose notable health risks as high temperatures reach the upper 90s and heat index values climb between 105 and 110 degrees.

Storm risks and relief

Far north Georgia counties along the border face a Level 2 severe storm risk Monday afternoon and evening, while a Level 1 risk extends into the Atlanta area between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Isolated to scattered afternoon thunderstorms remain possible each day across the area. These storms bring gusty winds, locally heavy rainfall, and potential brief relief from the intense heat.

Any severe storms that develop could bring damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph.

Rain chances remain low at 20% through Monday and Tuesday, with a minor cooling trend expected later in the week.

A look ahead this week

What's next:

The intense heat peaks with highs near 98 degrees on Monday and 95 degrees on Tuesday, accompanied by slim 20% daily rain chances

On Wednesday, highs drop slightly to 96 degrees under completely dry skies.

A weak weather system brings a noticeable cooling trend. Highs fall to 93 degrees on Thursday and into the lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

Friday will bring the week's highest likelihood for scattered showers and storms as that weak system moves through the region.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if any severe thunderstorm warnings will ultimately be issued, as the strongest storm activity is expected to remain further north in Tennessee and North Carolina.

The exact locations that will receive brief rain relief remain uncertain due to the isolated nature of the storms.