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2 killed after fire at southwest Atlanta home, authorities say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SW Atlanta
Published August 16, 2026 2:59 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 2:59 PM EDT
2 dead in early morning southwest Atlanta house fire
2 dead in early morning southwest Atlanta house fire

2 dead in early morning southwest Atlanta house fire

A fatal house fire in the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Drive SW in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after 4:15 a.m. to find heavy flames engulfing a one-story home with a basement.

The Brief

    • Two people were found dead following an early morning house fire on Valley Ridge Drive in Atlanta.
    • Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after 4:15 a.m. to find heavy fire consuming the main floor, basement, attic, kitchen, and carport.
    • Fire investigators are on scene working to determine the cause of the blaze.

ATLANTA - Two people are dead after a house fire in southwest Atlanta early Sunday morning, according to officials. 

What we know:

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department stated the fire happened at a home in the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Drive just after 4:15 a.m. 

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames throughout the first floor, carport, attic, kitchen and bedrooms. 

While crews were searching, conditions worsened, and firefighters were ordered to evacuate the home to fight the fire from outside. 

Authorities said during the second search of the home, crews found two victims who died. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names, ages, or genders of the two people found dead inside the home.

It's unclear what caused the fire as the investigation continues. 

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. 

SW AtlantaNews