New probe ordered into Towns County sheriff by Gov. Kemp

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered a new investigation into suspended Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson. The governor says the latest allegations are separate from the misconduct case that led to Henderson's indictment. The new probe comes as multiple former Towns County Sheriff's Office officials also face criminal charges.



Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a new executive order launching a second misconduct investigation into suspended Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, saying new allegations surfaced that are unrelated to the criminal case already pending against the sheriff.

What we know:

The executive order, signed Saturday, cites "allegations of misconduct in office" that were brought to the governor's attention Friday. Kemp wrote that the accusations are "separate and distinct" from those that prompted his first executive order and subsequent suspension of Henderson.

The governor appointed Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood and Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown to investigate the new allegations. Under Georgia law, the three-member panel has 30 days to submit its findings. If the panel recommends it, Kemp could again suspend Henderson while the matter is reviewed.

Previous investigation

The backstory:

The latest investigation comes after Henderson was already suspended following a previous state misconduct investigation stemming from a December 2024 incident involving Hiawassee Police Officer José Carvajal.

Body camera footage from that incident showed Henderson confronting, shoving and arresting Carvajal after the officer picked up a deputy's service weapon following an accidental deputy-involved shooting. Henderson later accused Carvajal of tampering with evidence, while deputies at the scene were heard criticizing the sheriff's actions.

A Towns County grand jury later indicted Henderson on seven charges, including simple battery on a police officer and false imprisonment. An earlier indictment was dismissed after it was discovered one grand juror lived in North Carolina, but a second grand jury returned an identical indictment in May.

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Other scandals at the sheriff's office

Big picture view:

The sheriff's office has continued to face legal troubles involving other former employees.

Former Major Johnny McCoy was arrested on felony charges of theft by deception, violation of oath of office and three counts of false statements. Investigators allege discrepancies were discovered while reviewing his work with the Enotah Judicial Circuit's accountability court program. McCoy was fired following his arrest.

Former Sgt. Andrew Glass also faces felony charges of theft by conversion, violation of oath of office and false statements after investigators found two firearms missing from the sheriff's office inventory. One of the weapons has been recovered, but authorities say the second gun remains missing. Glass was terminated before his arrest.

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Those cases followed the indictment of former Deputy Austin Bradburn, who prosecutors say falsely claimed he had been shot by a suspect during a 2024 traffic stop when investigators determined he had accidentally shot himself in the leg. That incident sparked the confrontation between Henderson and Carvajal and ultimately led to the governor's first misconduct investigation.

30 days to submit findings

What's next:

The investigative panel has 30 days to submit its findings to the governor. After reviewing the report, Kemp will determine whether additional action against Henderson is warranted.