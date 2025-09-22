Gov. Kemp orders probe into Towns County sheriff

article

The Brief Sheriff Kenneth Henderson faces allegations of misconduct Investigative panel includes AG Chris Carr, two sheriffs Committee must report back within 30 days



Gov. Brian Kemp has launched an investigation into Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, citing allegations of misconduct.

What we know:

The governor signed an executive order creating a three-member panel to review the claims, including Attorney General Chris Carr and the sheriffs of Coweta and Newton counties.

What we don't know:

The specific allegations were not outlined in the executive order.

What's next:

The committee must submit its findings within 30 days.