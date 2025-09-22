Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Kemp orders probe into Towns County sheriff

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 22, 2025 6:29am EDT
Towns County
Sheriff Kenneth Henderson (Official Facebook photo)

The Brief

    • Sheriff Kenneth Henderson faces allegations of misconduct
    • Investigative panel includes AG Chris Carr, two sheriffs
    • Committee must report back within 30 days

TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp has launched an investigation into Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, citing allegations of misconduct.

What we know:

The governor signed an executive order creating a three-member panel to review the claims, including Attorney General Chris Carr and the sheriffs of Coweta and Newton counties.

What we don't know:

The specific allegations were not outlined in the executive order. 

What's next:

The committee must submit its findings within 30 days.

The Source

  • Information for above story contained in executive order (embedded above). 

