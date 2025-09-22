Gov. Kemp orders probe into Towns County sheriff
TOWNS COUNTY, Ga. - Gov. Brian Kemp has launched an investigation into Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson, citing allegations of misconduct.
What we know:
The governor signed an executive order creating a three-member panel to review the claims, including Attorney General Chris Carr and the sheriffs of Coweta and Newton counties.
What we don't know:
The specific allegations were not outlined in the executive order.
What's next:
The committee must submit its findings within 30 days.