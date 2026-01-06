Two high-ranking Towns County Sheriff’s officials in unrelated corruption probes

article

The Brief The GBI arrested two former high-ranking Towns County officials on felony charges in separate, unrelated investigations. One sheriff’s office firearm remains missing after a sergeant was charged with theft by conversion. The arrests follow a year of scandals, including the indictment and suspension of the previous sheriff.



More trouble in the Towns County Sheriff’s Office as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested two former high-ranking members on Tuesday in separate, unrelated investigations.

Major Johnny McCoy and former Sgt. Andrew Glass were charged after joint investigations by the state agency and the sheriff's office. Both men were fired from their positions.

Major Johnny McCoy accused of discrepancies

What we know:

McCoy, who served as the major of law enforcement operations, faces charges of theft by deception, violation of oath of office, and three counts of false statements and writings.

Major John McCoy poses with his Employee of the Year award in a photo posted to the Towns County Sheriff’s Office's Facebook page on Dec. 9, 2022. (Towns County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

The investigation into McCoy began in July 2025 after Superior Court Judge Joy Parks flagged potential theft within the Enotah Judicial Circuit’s accountability court program. McCoy had been hired to conduct home visits for program participants, but authorities said a review of those visits revealed significant "discrepancies."

McCoy was terminated at the time of his arrest Tuesday and will be booked into the Union County Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified the exact nature of the "discrepancies" found in the accountability court records or the total value of the assets allegedly stolen through deception.

Sgt. Andrew Glass accused in missing firearms

What we know:

In a separate case, former Sgt. Andrew Glass was charged with theft by conversion, violation of oath of office, and false statements.

Deputy Andrew Glass poses shortly after being sworn in by the Towns County Sheriff in a photo posted to Facebook on Oct. 19, 2023. (Towns County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Sheriff Anthony Coleman requested a GBI probe on Dec. 19 after two guns were discovered missing from the department’s inventory. Investigators have since recovered one of the firearms.

Glass, who was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division, was terminated from his job last week. He is being booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

Where are the missing firearms?

What we don't know:

While investigators have recovered one of the two firearms missing from the sheriff’s office inventory, the location of the second gun remains unknown.

It is also unclear how the weapon was removed or if it has been linked to any other incidents.

Towns County Sheriff responds

What they're saying:

In a statement released Tuesday, Sheriff Anthony Coleman commended the GBI and his own investigators for their work on the cases. He also recognized the staff "who have continued to serve the Office and community with integrity."

The sheriff’s office noted it will not provide further comment because the GBI is the charging agency.

Towns County Sheriff's Office scandals

The backstory:

The arrests of McCoy and Glass are the latest in a series of scandals that have plagued the Towns County Sheriff’s Office over the last year.

In October 2025, former Deputy Austin Bradburn was indicted for making a false report after investigators determined he had shot himself in the leg during a 2024 traffic stop. Bradburn had originally claimed he was attacked by a suspect, a report that triggered a massive emergency response.

That same incident led to a physical confrontation between Sheriff Kenneth Henderson and Hiawassee Police Officer José Carvajal, who had responded to the scene to help. Body camera footage showed Henderson berating and shoving Carvajal, leading to a state misconduct probe.

In late October, Henderson was indicted on seven counts, including simple battery on a police officer and false imprisonment. Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Henderson for 60 days following a recommendation from an investigative panel. Anthony Coleman, a retired Georgia State Patrol lieutenant, was subsequently sworn in as interim sheriff.

What's next:

Once the investigations are complete, both cases will be turned over to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Both investigations remain active. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland at 706-348-4866.