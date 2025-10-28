Former Towns County Deputy indicted for making false report

article

What we know:

Austin Nicholas Bradburn was indicted on four counts of false report of a crime, two counts of making a false statement, and one count of violation of oath by a public officer. FOX 5 obtained the grand jury indictment on Tuesday.

The backstory:

The charges are related to a Dec. 13 incident in which then-Deputy Bradburn reported being shot by someone during a traffic stop. The GBI says he actually shot himself.

Dig deeper:

After reporting the shooting, multiple agencies rushed to the scene. One of those officers was Hiwassee Police Officer José Carvajal. While at the scene, Carvajal was detained by Towns County Sheriff Kenneth Henderson. He has since been indicted and placed on leave.