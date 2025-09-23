Towns County sheriff defends himself after governor orders investigation

article

The Brief Sheriff Ken Henderson defends himself in a Facebook post, calling claims against him "misinformation" after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered an investigation. The probe stems from a December altercation with Hiawassee Officer José Carvajal, who tried to aid a deputy shot in the leg and was later detained. A three-member panel, including Attorney General Chris Carr and two Georgia sheriffs, has 30 days to deliver findings to the governor.



Sheriff Ken Henderson is pushing back against criticism after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered an investigation into allegations of misconduct tied to a December incident.

In a Facebook post Monday, Henderson said he was the target of "misinformation" and "social media furor." He argued that Hiawassee Officer José Carvajal unlawfully interfered during the emergency response when a Towns County deputy was shot in the leg, calling Carvajal’s actions "unlawful and unwarranted."

Henderson accused the officer of "contaminating the crime scene, tampering with the most significant evidence and obstructing our investigation by continuing to refuse to hand over the gun" and described him as "defiant, obstinate and combative." He added that the firearm, now believed to have been discharged by the deputy, had been crucial evidence. The sheriff also revealed that the officer was a "close friend" of the deputy.

What we know:

Gov. Kemp has signed an executive order establishing a three-member panel to investigate Henderson’s conduct. The group will include Attorney General Chris Carr and the sheriffs of Newton and Coweta counties, and was created at the request of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

Questions about Henderson’s actions surfaced after an Atlanta News First report last week that reviewed body camera video of the December altercation. That footage appeared to show deputies siding with Officer Carvajal, who was detained in a patrol car for more than 20 minutes after clashing with Henderson.

What we don't know:

The governor’s order did not detail the specific allegations being considered by the panel, leaving open what exact actions of the sheriff are under review. It is also unclear what potential penalties or consequences Henderson could face depending on the panel’s findings, or whether the investigation could expand beyond the December incident.

What's next:

The panel is required to submit its findings to the governor within 30 days. Once the review is complete, Kemp will decide whether additional steps are warranted, which could include disciplinary measures or other action against the sheriff.