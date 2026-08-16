1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-85 North, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is dead, and another person is injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-85 North, according to DeKalb County police.
What we know:
Police said the crash happened around 2:14 a.m. on Sunday on I-85 North near the North Druid Hills Road exit.
According to authorities, officers found one vehicle crashed at the scene.
DeKalb County Police said the driver allegedly tried to cross a grassy divider, lost control and hit the guardrail and concrete median.
Police said the woman, who was the front passenger, died of her injuries on scene.
The driver went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the name or age of the woman killed, nor the identity of the driver.
It's unclear if any other factors played a role in the deadly crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the DeKalb County Police Department.