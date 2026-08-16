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Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash in Loganville, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Loganville
Published August 16, 2026 4:44 PM EDT
Published August 16, 2026 4:44 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Loganville police are searching for Jacob Connell of Jonesboro following a hit-and-run crash on Highway 81.
    • Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Connell on multiple charges, including hit-and-run and drug possession.
    • Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, according to officials. 

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - A search is underway for a Jonesboro man facing multiple charges after a hit-and-run crash in Loganville on Saturday, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, involving two vehicles on Highway 81 near Tara Commons Drive.

Loganville police identified the suspect as Jacob Connell of Jonesboro. 

A witness told police the driver fired a shot while driving away from the scene. Police said they could not confirm if shots were actually fired.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but officers could not find him. 

Only minor injuries were reported in the crash, according to officials. 

Authorities obtained arrest warrants for Connell, charging him with failure to maintain lane, hit-and-run, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine.

Connell also has active, outstanding arrest warrants from another jurisdiction. 

As of Sunday morning, Connell is still not in custody. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released a physical description or vehicle details for Connell.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Connell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Loganville Police Department. 

LoganvilleCrime and Public SafetyNews