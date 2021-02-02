Suspects wanted in Lawrenceville restaurant armed robbery

Lawrenceville police are looking for three armed men who robbed employees at the Costa Pacifico Restaurant on Hurricane Shoals Road the night of January 24.

The suspects struck just before midnight, ambushing workers as they were cleaning up.

Server Leonardo Becerra was one of the employees working the night of the robbery and told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "We were already closed. There was nobody here."

Police release these images from an armed robbery at a restaurant on Hurricane Shoals Road NW in Lawrenceville on Jan. 24, 2021. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Lawrenceville Police say the suspects parked behind the building and entered the restaurant through an open back door, catching manager Dorys Espitia and nine co-workers off guard. Espitia said one of the men pulled a gun on her.

"When I saw the gun he was like, 'get up and put your hands up. Go to the kitchen.' And everybody get down." said Espitia. "They just put everybody on the floor. With the gun and everything they touched everybody. They were looking for wallets, for jewelry, for everything. He said give me everything you have."

Police release these images from an armed robbery at a restaurant on Hurricane Shoals Road NW in Lawrenceville on Jan. 24, 2021. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

Espitia said the robbers then demanded she turn over all the money from the restaurant and keys to the catering van. The men fled in the vehicle. Police recovered it a few hours later on Sidney Marcus Blvd in northeast Atlanta.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects, or has any information on this incident, to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department or Crime Stoppers. A reward is being offered in the case and you can remain anonymous.

"If someone were to recognize this person or see them out in public do not approach them, do not confront them, just call the police," said Lawrenceville Police Lt. Jake Parker.

Police release this image from an armed robbery at a restaurant on Hurricane Shoals Road NW in Lawrenceville on Jan. 24, 2021. (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

According to Espitia, employees recognized at least one of the suspects as someone who had been in the restaurant before. They think he was casing the place. Days after the incident, Espitia said the group is still recovering from the terrifying ordeal.

"We are now OK, but we are scared. Everybody is afraid again, but the police are all the time around us."

