3 wanted in armed robbery of Lawrenceville restaurant

Times are already tough on restaurants with all the COVID-19 restrictions in place and that’s how police said three armed suspects were able to rob a Lawrenceville establishment last week.

Officers from the Lawrenceville Police Department responded to Costa Pacifico Restaurant located at 100 Hurricane Shoals Road NW just before midnight on Jan. 24. Just minutes early, three armed suspects had fled the location after robbing ten employees who were at the restaurant late to clean the establishment.

Investigators said the suspects parked behind the building and came in through the back door. Once inside, police said the suspects forced the employees into the kitchen and onto the ground.

The suspects then proceeded to steal phones, wallets, and jewelry from the employees and forced the manager to give them all the money from the dining area.

One of the suspects demanded keys to a car in the parking lot, police said. That same vehicle was found a few hours later by the Atlanta Police Department on Sidney Marcus Blvd at Piedmont Road.

The first suspect is described by police as being a Black man in his late 20s to mid-30s. The man had short black hair, weighed about 150 pounds, and appeared to walk with a limp. He was wearing black pants with bleached spots, a gray zip-up hoodie, a red and white plaid shirt, and was armed with a handgun.

Police describe the second suspect as being a Black man in his late teens to early 20s. He has blonde dreadlocks and was about 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1-inches tall. He was wearing black pants and a black hoodie.

The third suspect, police said, is believed to be a Black woman between 5-foot-1 and 5-foot-4-inches tall wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

