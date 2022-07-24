Suspects rob older Maysville couple at gunpoint, leaves 1 injured, police say

Commerce Police Department officials say a Maysville couple was robbed at gunpoint, leaving a man injured from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred just after noon on Saturday at a business on Hwy 441.

Authorities said that two suspects waited in the parking lot in a silver Honda where they robbed a 62-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man as they were returning to their vehicle, shooting the man in the upper chest as he was coming to the woman's aid and robbing her at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.

With the help of officials from the Commerce Police Department, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to determine the remainder of the tag numbers and locate the suspects at Crossing Place Apartments in Banks County.

"Officers and Deputies were able to make contact with the occupants of the apartment. Both men inside the apartment met the description of the suspects in the robbery and were detained. Evidence gathered in the search of the apartment confirmed the detectives’ findings," authorities said.

Officials identified 20-year-old Jaiquan Chase and 21-year-old Dailan Alson, both of Macon, as the two suspects and charged them with two counts of aggravated assault, armed robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, and the man is currently recovering from his injuries at an area medical center.