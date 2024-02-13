Suspected Target shoplifter dies at hospital after chase, arrest in Cumming

A suspected shoplifter is dead after being arrested in Cumming on Sunday.

The Cumming Police Department says they responded to a felony shoplifting call at Target on Marketplace Boulevard. They were told that the potential suspect had stolen from numerous other Target stores that day and had threatened a loss prevention employee at another store.

When officers arrived, they spotted the possible thief in the parking lot with items that were believed to be stolen. As they approached, the suspect dropped the items and began running away.

Officers chased the suspect until they caught him and put him under arrest. As they were placing the suspect in handcuffs, they noticed an injury to one of the suspect's legs.

The suspect was transported to Northside Forsyth Hospital for treatment. Upon arrival at the hospital, the suspect experienced a medical emergency and died.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.