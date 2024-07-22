Suspected scammer takes elderly Fayette County woman for $60K

Fayette County deputies are trying to find the man who, they say, swindled an elderly woman out of $60,000.

FOX 5 has been reporting a lot of scams against the elderly on the news lately. This may be the first time that there is a face to look out for along with the warning.

Fayette County investigators have released a surveillance photo of a man they are trying to identify in a case in which an elderly woman lost $60,000.

Deputies say it was a phishing scam, an email purporting to be from PayPal. Typically, these look pretty legit. They usually warn the recipient of the email of some type of problem or issue and give them a link to click. Investigators say they cannot release all the details just yet about this scam. Regardless, investigators need the public's help in identifying the man seen in this photo.

This investigation here in Fayette County comes at a time in which nearly every law enforcement agency across metro Atlanta is posting information about scams targeting the elderly or l like Fayette County issuing a warning in this case and asking for assistance in the investigation.

If you have information that could help in this investigation, please call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.