Suspected porch pirate caught wearing 'God Got Me' shirt during iPhone theft

The Brief Two individuals suspected of being porch pirates were arrested at a Chick-fil-A in Fayette County after being linked to other similar thefts in the metro Atlanta area. Oliver Capellan, 24, was captured by a doorbell camera stealing an iPhone from a porch shortly after delivery. Surveillance videos from the theft location and the neighborhood played a crucial role in identifying the suspects' getaway car. Carlos Ramirez Alvarez is identified as the second suspect and has been charged in connection with the thefts. Police advocate for the use of quality home surveillance systems, highlighting their effectiveness in notifying homeowners and aiding in quick arrests.



Two accused porch pirates have been locked up in Fayette County after Peachtree City police tracked them down dining at a Chick-fil-A restaurant. Police say the two could be linked to similar types of crimes in other communities around metro Atlanta.

FOX 5 has reported recently on the metro-wide rash of cell phone thefts from front doorsteps minutes after the new devices were delivered. Peachtree City Police say that was the case in this incident.

Within minutes of a new iPhone being delivered, a man later identified by police as 24-year-old Oliver Capellan was caught by a doorbell camera as he walked up with a shopping bag and took the package with the phone from the home's front porch.

What can be seen on the surveillance video is Capellan wearing a sweatshirt that reads "God Got Me."

Several metro Atlanta communities are investigating similar crimes of new mobile phones snatched from front porches minutes after they have been delivered. Each time the suspect is carrying a bag to make it look like they are making a delivery.

Peachtree City police confirmed this arrest could be a big break in those cases.

Investigators say the surveillance video at the home and a neighboring house helped them identify the getaway car, and that led to an encounter with the suspects who had apparently stopped for lunch at a Peachtree City Chick-fil-A.

A second suspect, Carlos Ramirez Alvarez, has also been charged.

Police credit the quality of the home surveillance cameras for helping them to make a quick arrest. They say it is a worthwhile investment. In this case, it immediately notified the victim when someone was near the front door. As soon as they saw him on video take the package, they called 911 immediately. So, notification and then recording or retention of the video are super important here.